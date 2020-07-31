Rockford doctors urge diabetics to safeguard against COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — COVID-19 has been shown to effect different people in different ways, and it can be especially dangerous for those living with diabetes, experts say.

It’s not known yet the exact reason why diabetics are hit harder by the virus, but the diabetes compromises the immune system, which can impact the patient’s natural ability to recover from infection, according to Tanya Munger, a nurse practitioner at OSF HealthCare Endocrinology.

Munger says it is critical for diabetics to keep their blood glucose levels within normal limits of 70 and 180.

“Patients who have Type One or Type 2 Diabetes, they are not at a higher risk of contracting the virus, but the issue is that, if the diabetes is not well managed or under good control or if they have other underlying diabetes complications, they are at a higher risk for complications or death from the virus,” she said.

As of 2018, just over 34 million Americans were diabetic.

