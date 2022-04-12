ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The group who recently sent meals to Rockford’s sister city in Ukraine was back at it on Tuesday.

Volunteers with Kids Around the World, along with staff from the mayor’s office and GoRockford, packed up nutritious meals. They will go to malnourished children around the world. They had 2,500 meals packaged and ready to be shipped worldwide in less than an hour.

Kids Around the World was part of the shipment of more than 270,000 meals to Rockford’s sister city in Ukraine last Sunday.