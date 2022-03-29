ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Fundraising efforts for Rockford’s sister city in Ukraine have brought in hundreds of thousands of meals for refugees.

The “Ukraine Relief Fund” launched earlier this month to provide aid to the people of Brovary. Officials said that 270,000 meals and more than $100,000 has been raised so far. Rockford and Brovary have been sister cities since 1995.

The aid efforts are ongoing. Donations can be made through the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois or Kids Around the World.