Rockford donation center opens to collect PPE for healthcare workers

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County’s COVID-19 Donation Center is officially open and ready to collect personal protective equipment for frontline workers in the COVID-19 outbreak.

The County Emergency Operations Center and the Salvation Army have set up camp at the former Circuit City building at 5460 E. State Street.

The organizations are looking for protective gear, paper products, personal hygiene, baby care items, and cleaning supplies.

Major Mark Martsolf of the Salvation Army, said, “We want to gather protective, personal protective equipment, masks, gloves, those types of things, so they can be distributed to frontline EMTs and law enforcement, so they have equipment they might need.”

Donations will also go to agencies that serve the homeless and others in need, and are accepted Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The following items are the ONLY items accepted at the center:

paper products (paper towels, napkins and paper plates)​

personal hygiene items (shampoo, conditioner, deodorant, razors, lotion, and body wash)

baby care items (diapers, baby wipes, baby blankets, baby bottles and formula)

cleaning supplies

laundry supplies

homemade face masks

personal protective equipment for first responders and health care workers, including:​

N95 masks (NIOSH approved)

Procedure masks (ASTM II or III)

Isolation gowns​o Exam gloves (nitrile or vinyl)

Eye protection (glasses or goggles)

Face shields​

Hand wipes

TYVEK suits

Sanitizing wipes​o Sanitizing sprays

Anti-microbial hand soap

Hand sanitizer​

Biohazards bags​

Gallons of bleach

Thermometers (touchfree)​

Shoe covers​

