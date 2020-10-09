Rockford Driver Services Facility to reopen after COVID-19 closure

CHICAGO – DECEMBER 30: Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White speaks to the media following a press conference by Governor Rod Blagojevich where Blagojevich named Illinois Attorney General Roland Burris as his choice to fill the U.S. Senate seat vacated by President-elect Barack Obama at the Thompson Center December 30, 2008 in Chicago, Illinois. White said he would not certify the nomination. Blagojevich, who is serving his second term as Illinois Governor, was taken into federal custody December 9 to face corruption charges including trying to sell Obama’s Senate seat. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Secretary of State’s office announced Friday that the Rockford CDL Facility, at 4734 Baxter Road, will reopen for business on Tuesday, October 13th.

The facility was shut down “out of an abundance of caution” after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Secretary of State says the facility has been sanitized and disinfected.

Secretary of State Jesse White has extended expiration dates to Feb. 1, 2021, for driver’s licenses/ID cards so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities. License plate stickers remain extended until Nov. 1, 2020.

