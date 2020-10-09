Rockford Driver Services Facility to reopen after COVID-19 closure

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Secretary of State’s office announced Friday that the Rockford CDL Facility, at 4734 Baxter Road, will reopen for business on Tuesday, October 13th.
The facility was shut down “out of an abundance of caution” after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The Secretary of State says the facility has been sanitized and disinfected.
Secretary of State Jesse White has extended expiration dates to Feb. 1, 2021, for driver’s licenses/ID cards so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities. License plate stickers remain extended until Nov. 1, 2020.
