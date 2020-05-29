Rockford driver’s license facility delays opening until June 12 due to ‘situation involving COVID-19’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Central Driver Services Facility, at 3720 E. State Street, will not be opening as planned due to “a situation involving COVID-19.”

The Secretary of State’s office sent out a news release on Friday. The facility will now open on June 12th.

Beginning June 2nd, the two other Rockford facilities, at 3214 Auburn St and 4734 Baxter Road, will open as planned for new customers, drivers with expired drivers licenses, and vehicle transactions.

