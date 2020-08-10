Rockford drug dealer sentenced to 17 years in federal prison

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 27-year-old Antwan Manley was sentenced to 214 months in federal prison Monday after he was charged with selling drugs in the area.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Manley pleaded guilty in November 2019 to possession with intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and marijuana, in addition to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

Manley was caught on January 11th, 2018 with a vehicle containing 21 bags of heroin, 24 bags of marijuana, and crack cocaine. A stolen 9mm pistol, nearly $7,000 in case, and four cell phones were also recovered.

Manley was the subject of a sting operation in which he sold drugs to undercover agents in November and December 2017.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

