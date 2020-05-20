Rockford drug dealer sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old Oshay Shaquille Simmons was sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison after he was arrested on drug charges in September 2019.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped Simmons’ car near South Main and W. State Street, where they found heroin and U.S. currency in his car.

He was convicted on charges of Possession with an Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories