Rockford drug dealer sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — 26-year-old Oshay Shaquille Simmons was sentenced to 4 and a half years in prison after he was arrested on drug charges in September 2019.

Winnebago County Sheriff’s Deputies stopped Simmons’ car near South Main and W. State Street, where they found heroin and U.S. currency in his car.

He was convicted on charges of Possession with an Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance.

