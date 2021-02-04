Rockford drug dealer sentenced to 9 years in prison

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Brian Kotlienthong, 33, was sentenced to 9 years in prison Wednesday on drug trafficking and weapons charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice says Kotlienthong pleaded guilty to the charges of drug trafficking and illegal possession of a firearm as a convicted felon on August 13th.

Authorities say he admitted so selling cocaine, a rifle, and several 9mm pistols in Rockford between December 2017 and March 2018.

In addition to his sentence, Kotlienthong must serve 3 years of supervised release.