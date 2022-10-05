ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tervarie Lottie, 34, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for being part of a drug dealing operation in Rockford.

Lottie was arrested after the FBI led a task force during a nine-month investigation, with help from several law enforcement agencies in the Stateline, in 2017.

The individuals arrested included Lottie, Tyshon Watson, Johnia Wilson, and Jasmine Bradley, who were all taken into custody on charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin.

The U.S. Justice Department said Lottie and Watson shared a phone to arrange heroin sales and warned each other of police surveillance in areas where they were selling.

Lottie also sold large quantities of drugs to other heroin dealers in the Rockford area, authorities said.

Officials said Wilson brokered transactions between Lottie and the other heroin dealers.

Gordon, Watson, and Wilson were previously sentenced to prison for their role in the conspiracy.

Lottie pleaded guilty earlier this year to charges of conspiracy to distribute heroin, conspiracy to distribute cocaine, and possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute.