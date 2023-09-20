ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Tuesday after getting into a car chase while intoxicated with two juveniles in the vehicle, according to police.

Hakeem Kyles, 24, has been charged with three counts of Aggravated Fleeing to Elude, Aggravate Driving Under the Influence, Driving While Driver’s License is Revoked, Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving, Criminal Damage to Property <$500, Resisting a Peace Officer, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol by Driver, Disregard Stop Sign and two counts of Disregard Stop Sign, according to the Circuit Court of the 17th Judicial Circuit.

Winnebago County deputies were in the area of Rural Street and Prospect Avenue around 12:02 a.m. when they saw a silver Nissan Altima that was wanted by Rockford Police for a possible armed hi-jacking as well as domestic battery, according to court records.

Two other officers were waiting by a nearby intersection with stop sticks in case the vehicle fled, which it did so after a traffic stop was initiated, court records said.

The stop sticks were deployed as the vehicle was running a stop sign, records said, which popped the vehicle’s front passenger side tire. The vehicle proceeded to flee west on Rural Street.

The vehicle eventually took the wrong ramp onto N. 2nd Street and continued to drive on the wrong side of the road before eventually crossing all lanes of traffic to drive in the proper lanes at the intersection of intersection of Ethel Avenue and N. 2nd Street, court documents said.

The driver reportedly had his hand out of the window at this point, attempting to get the officers to drive next to him. Court documents said that all of the other passengers of the vehicle had their hands up during the chase.

Officers were able to end the chase after the vehicle had crashed into a fence and two buildings, court records said. They deployed stop sticks, which led it to crash in-between buildings in the 900 block of N. Main Street.

Everyone in the vehicle exited and surrendered except for the driver, who was seen chugging a bottle of liquor and refusing to exit the vehicle, records said.

The driver, identified as Kyles, was taken into custody after a deputy use pepper spray on him. He was taken to the Winnebago County Jail, where he refused a breath sample, according to court documents.

Court records said that Kyles was to be held as there was clear and convincing evidence that he had a high likelihood of fleeing if he was released. He is currently on probation and had been AWOL since June 29, 2022, according to court documents.

Kyles has nine pending cases in which a warrant was issued for his arrest for Failure to Appear.

He is due in court on September 27.