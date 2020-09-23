Rockford E. State, Roscoe driver’s license facilities shut down due to COVID-19

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford E. State and Roscoe Driver Services Facilities have been shut down as a precaution after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The Rockford Central Driver Services Facility, 3720 E. State St., is closed until Oct. 6 and the Roscoe Driver Services Facility, 10631 Main St. in Village Hall, is closed until further notice

Employees at the facilities are being quarantined for 14 days and the facilities are being sanitized, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Secretary of State Jesse White has extended expiration dates to Feb. 1, 2021 for driver’s licenses/ID cards so customers do not need to rush into Driver Services facilities. License plate stickers remain extended until Nov. 1, 2020.

Drivers can visit the nearest facilities, which include Rockford CDL, 4734 Baxter Rd., Rockford Express, 3214 Auburn St., and Belvidere, 425 Southtowne Dr

