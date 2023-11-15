ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — For the second year in a row, the City of Rockford has earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign’s national index that ranks cities on the inclusivity of LGBTQ people who live and work in the city.

The annual Municipality Equality Index (MEI) scorecard examines the laws, policies, and services of each city and ranks them on the basis of their LGBTQ inclusivity.

Rockford has participated in the scorecard since 2018 and has scored 100 out of 100 for the second year in a row, the City announced Wednesday.

“The MEI Scorecard is an important benchmark and provides cities with accountability and a way to measure their progress,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “I’m thrilled we were able to achieve a perfect score again. It illustrates our efforts to be inclusive for our employees, our residents and our community.”

The City credited the following policies: a Non-Discrimination Ordinance for City contractors; transgender health benefits; the establishment of a Community Relations Commission to address issues of equality, equity, and discrimination; the declaration of June as LGBTQ Pride Month; and the creation of LGBTQIA+ liaisons for the City and Rockford Police Department.

The full survey can be found here.

“Cities and towns around the country are stepping up each and every day, finding new and innovative ways to empower LGBTQ+ people in the face of a dire national state of emergency. Even when anti-LGBTQ+ extremists in state capitals are working to undermine their progress, mayors and city councilmembers keep fighting to make sure that LGBTQ+ people in their communities – especially trans people – are supported and lifted up to the fullest extent possible. This year’s Municipal Equality Index shows the results of their dedication, while acknowledging the increasingly hostile environment in which they must govern,” said Kelly Robinson, president of the Human Rights Campaign.

The Human Rights Campaign is the largest LGBTQ political lobbying group in the U.S.