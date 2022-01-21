Rockford eateries hope diners come in for ‘Restaurant Week’

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Next week will see the celebration of the Rockford Region Restaurant Week, in which local eateries will offer special deals to entice customers through their doors.

More than 35 businesses are taking part in the event, which begins Monday, hoping to promote restaurants in and around the Forest City.

“The character of the city comes from the people that are running small businesses here,” said Emily Hurd, owner of The Norwegian, at 1402 N Main Street. “Every time you go and spend your dollars there, you’re actually helping out somebody that lives in the community, and the money stays in the community. That’s a mission of ours, and it means a lot to us when people come out and support any small business.”

Hurd says she expects Restaurant Week will lead to a boost in local business.