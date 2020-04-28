Rockford economic council to supply masks to reopening businesses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Area Economic Development Council is helping businesses which will be opening back up on the 1st of May to do it safely.

The RAEDC says anyone returning to work must keep a 6-foot distance from other people. Employees who are unable to do that are required to wear a face mask.

RAEDC’s president, Nathan Bryant, says that can be a tall order for most businesses, so it’s helping companies get their hands on some personal protective equipment.

“If you’re a small or medium-sized manufacturer, it’s not very easy to turn around and buy and order 500 medical masks. The orders we’re seeing fly around the country are for several thousand,” he said.

Companies can fill out a form to order the PPE on the RAEDC’s website.

