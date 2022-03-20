ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The community came together to celebrate the retirement of a longtime local educator.

Don Gillingham has spent 45 years in Lutheran education, most recently as executive director of Rockford Lutheran School. He wants to focus on the future of the Lutheran church, education and renewable energy moving forward.

He said that the appreciates the support after his time in the stateline.

“But I’ve been kind of a polarizing figure and it’s been difficult for me to always be loved, but it’s great to see that people who have been part of my life are willing to stay with it, invest on this beautiful day to spend some time inside, and to celebrate really Lutheran education, which is so distinctive and so special in the community,” Gillingham said,

He said that he is also looking forward to spending time with his family, including his five grandchildren.