Rockford educators keep kids occupied with online videos during school shutdown

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Schools in Illinois closed down on Tuesday to prevent the spread of COVID-19, meaning many parents must take the place of teachers.

Belvidere’s Kristy Chorostecki is the mother of five children, and she says she’s already feeling a bit overwhelmed with all of her kids at home.

“There’s a lot of moms working from home, who are now in the same boat, trying to teach their kids, work from home… and we’re all just juggling a whole lot,” she said.

Educational resources posted online, like the Facebook Live sessions by Rockford’s Burpee Museum, aim to help.

“It’s really cool, because we all just crowd around and take a look at those and watch all the cool little animals,” Chorostecki said.

On Tuesday’s broadcast, Burpee’s executive director, Anna Weerda, covered the differences between lizards and snakes.

Sessions on fossil preparation and turtles are scheduled for later in the week.

“It’s really unfortunate that our traditional learning is not taking place right now, because a lot of kids have to be out of school during our social distancing cautions,” Weerda said. “But, I hope that we can provide kids some opportunity to get excited excited about science.”

Weerda says going digital has been fun for her.

“I enjoy the things that we have here. I enjoy the science that we have, and it’s really exciting for me to be able to share that and see the joy from all the people who are watching – all of their interesting questions, their hilarious questions, their adorable questions,” she said. “We’re having a lot of fun.”

Another resource for children at home is Miss Megan’s Camp Kindergarten videos.

Megan Jessen, a Boylan High School graduate and preschool teacher is taking to Facebook Live every morning to try and help younger kids learn skills such as counting or recognizing patterns, while incorporating songs into her lessons.

“If I can provide just a little bit of stability and structure on a weekly basis, for whoever is joining me, then I am doing my part to help everybody try to figure out what is happening during this crazy time.”

