ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Over 170 educators from Northern Illinois were at Rockford University on Thursday of the first of its kind “Social Emotional Learning Conference.”

The educators got exposed to more than 25 different workshops, diving deeper into things like trauma response, educator resiliency, mental health support and more.

“This type of conference like it, it has fit in place or it could have been in place 20 years ago, 30 years ago,” said Stacie Moore, teacher and Summit Academy. “But, that wasn’t the focus, you know? We didn’t know as much as we know now.”

Moore is a middle school teacher at Summit Academy. She has been an educator for over 20 years, and she said that this is the kind of training or conferences that educators needed when she was a kid.

“We have to be open to all of the different situations. We can’t just expect that every kid’s coming in while fed, they’ve had a good night’s sleep, they have two parents at home that love that, you know, whatever it may be, that, quote-unquote, traditional, because that isn’t the world we live in,” Moore said.”

There were over 25 different workshops. One was with keynote speaker Heidy LaFleur, a trauma and social emotional learning specialist. She said that behavior foundation and the social emotional understanding of behavior with kids is the most important even before the curriculum.

“So often, behavior is in the form of acting out physically, emotionally, you know, kids running away, things like that,” LaFleur said. “Some people go toward alcohol and drugs because they’re trying to feel better, and really, at the end of the day, all of that is communication,”

One tip she gave to educators for students with violence and trauma is the “Bonfire Behavior.”

“Every behavior is a bonfire, right? It’s roaring,” LaFleur said. “And, no matter where we are in life, we have behavior, and we can either trigger that behavior by adding fuel to it and raising the behavior, or we can add water to it and we can calm the behavior.”

Moore and others said they were happy that this kind of learning opportunity is happening in Rockford.

“The dedication, the devotion, the hours, the time, the sweat, the tears that educators are putting into our children every day,” she said.

Organizers said that they are already discussing next year’s conference.