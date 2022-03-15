ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Local elementary students got a taste of opera.

Madison-based non-profit “Opera for the Young” performed Cinderella at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School in Rockford on Tuesday, and the kids took part as well. Some 4th graders also had roles in the show after more than two weeks of rehearsals.

Teachers said that it was a great chance for students to experience a music form many are not exposed to.

“It is a wonderful way to give them one more opportunity to see the possibilities of how music tells a story and how music has affected people’s lives for thousands and thousands of years, to be perfectly honest,” said Mary Tarraf, music specialist at Thurgood Marshall Elementary School.

According to “Opera for the Young,” its performers reach over 75,000 elementary school kids throughout the Midwest every year.