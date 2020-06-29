Rockford Embassy Suites to officially open Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s newest hotel is opening this week–well, kind of.

The Embassy Suites by Hilton is having a soft opening on Wednesday. Right now, that means their rooftop bar, The Top, will only be open for registered hotel guests.

The new hotel on South Main Street was supposed to opened up back in April, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to wait.

All of their rooms for July are already sold-out. On their booking website, August 1st is available for an average of $189.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

