ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Landing work with a government agency can mean new levels of success for many small businesses, but roadblocks can get in the way of making a deal in many cases.

Several organizations and businesses were represented at the UW Health Sports Facility on Wednesday. It was all about cutting the red tape.

“It’s great to have people out, and really having these conversations out in the open about supplier diversity,” said Matthew Worley, director of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging for the Rockford Park District.

Local small businesses had the chance to connect with Rockford government agencies at the very first “Cutting the Red Tape” expo.

“It’s no lie that there’s a lot of red tape when it comes to working with governments, whether you’re big or small,” Worley said.

One of the goals of the event was to make sure that all businesses who are interested in working with these agencies know how to. Another goal was to create greater diversity among vendors.

“Well, we really want to deal with small businesses. Minority, women, disabled and veteran owned businesses, that’s really important for us,” said Tamara Ray, purchasing manager for the Rockford Park District. “We really feel like we need to diversify our vendor database.”

The park district, RPS 205 and other agencies shared their upcoming projects for 2023 and how local businesses can work with them.

“I just think having the list of different service contracts that we are looking for is really good and valuable for everybody to come and find out,” Ray said.

There were a variety of projects, from large scale to smaller service projects.

“We’re looking to understand those entities or those businesses in our community that maybe we’re not currently working with, and we’d love to work with them,” Worley said.

The main focus was on supplier diversity and creating connections in the community.

“It’s really a win-win, you know, making sure that we can create an opportunity for everyone. On our window you’ll see that it says, ‘Rockford Parks is a place where everyone is invited and belongs,’ and that also involves businesses too,” Worley said. “We will not stop until we can ensure that all businesses feel that they can be a part of our organization.”

Organizers plan to make the expo an annual event. Those that were unable to attend Wednesday afternoon can set up a one-on-one meeting through the purchasing page on the Rockford Parks’ website.