ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Residents now have more chances to check out Rockford’s Festival of Lights.

The holiday tradition will be open from 5-11 p.m. every night through Thursday. The lights will be on 24 hours a day during Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and will be open from 5-11 p.m. the day after Christmas.

The show will run through the new year, from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. on New Year’s Eve. While it is free, donations are accepted.