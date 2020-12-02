Rockford man faces drugs, weapons charges after shooting on N. Rockton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they recovered 3 guns, 340 rounds of ammunition, and a large amount of edible cannabis when responding to a shooting on N. Rockton Avenue early Wednesday.

According to police, they were called to the 700 block of N. Rockton around 4:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers found 31-year-old Kristopher Bowden sitting in a vehicle in front of the residence, and found the drugs and guns in his car during a search, police said.

Bowden was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories