Rockford man faces drugs, weapons charges after shooting on N. Rockton

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say they recovered 3 guns, 340 rounds of ammunition, and a large amount of edible cannabis when responding to a shooting on N. Rockton Avenue early Wednesday.

According to police, they were called to the 700 block of N. Rockton around 4:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Officers found 31-year-old Kristopher Bowden sitting in a vehicle in front of the residence, and found the drugs and guns in his car during a search, police said.

Bowden was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of Cannabis with Intent to Deliver.

