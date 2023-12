ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Families who lost children in 2023 will gather Friday night in downtown Rockford for a candlelight vigil in their memory.

The “Angel of Hope” vigil is held in Joe Marino Park on Water Street.

Parents, friends, and caregivers are expected to place white flowers at the Angel of Hope statue there.

Organizers of the annual memorial event also encouraged those attending to write letters to their loved ones, which will be saved and read at future vigils.