ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eyewitness News had crews out at Rockford’s Fourth of July parade all day on Tuesday, but it is a yearly tradition for many.

Many families like to enjoy the festivities with the rest of the city. Many people showed the best parts of the Fourth of July in the “Forest City.”

“Seeing everybody is just happy and enjoying themselves, that’s a good feeling, you know,” said the Rodriguez family.

“Happy Fourth of July, enjoy the day,” added the McGoldrick family.

Both families go to the parade every year, as do many Rockfordians looking to celebrate the holiday with the community.

“We always come down to the parade and enjoy the parade. Usually go to Capri or one of the local eat in places, get something to eat, come down here and wait for the fireworks to start,” the McGoldrick family said. “We usually have our whole family, our whole life. We’ve had a couple generations that have always done this, but our adult kids are busy today.”

“A lot of cookouts, a lot of family and water, and we can get near water,” the Rodriguez family added. “And then, of course, the fireworks and just celebrate our, you know, the freedom that we have.”

The Rodriguez family got out to the parade extra early to enjoy the festivities. What could be better than a day off with the family?

“Fourth of July is like having the day off, being able to be with family, you know, again, celebrate,” the Rodriguez family said. “Celebrate our freedom, yeah, and just being with the family, you know, enjoying the beautiful scenery, the weather, you know, everything that we’re blessed with.”

And, of course, everyone has a favorite Fourth of July dish.

“My favorite is Capri Pizza,” the McGoldrick family said. “They had fire last fall. They’ve been a staple in Rockford, so we’re really missing them this year.”

“Every year, I mean, just barbecue, you know, a little bit of everything,” the Rodriguez family said. “As long as there’s beef and chicken, very good.”

The streets were lined with Rockfordians enjoying one of the many events that the city had to offer.

“Rockford does a good job with all of the parades, like Memorial Day, Labor Day, Fourth of July parade,” the McGoldrick family said. “It’s cool, it’s really nice.”

The fireworks went off with no problems Tuesday night, which is a good thing, since every person said that that was what they were waiting for.