Rockford family displaced after house fire on Latham Street

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–A Rockford family is left homeless after their home caught on fire Friday morning at 2212 Latham St.

Fire crews responded to the scene at 2:35 a.m., and brought the blaze under control within twenty minutes. Nobody was injured.

Officials say the flames heavily wrecked the rear of the house and extended to the attic and second floor. Damages are estimated to be $50,000.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

