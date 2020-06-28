Rockford family displaced after overnight house fire on Howard Avenue

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department responded to a house fire at 320 Howard Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
When crews got there, the family was already outside the home. Officials say firefighters put out the flames in less than 20 minutes. The fire damage was contained to one story of the house, however, the home is not livable.
Investigators say the fire was accidental in nature.
The Red Cross is helping the family get back on their feet. No one was reported injured.
