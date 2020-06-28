Rockford family displaced after overnight house fire on Howard Avenue

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

via mgnonline.com

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Fire Department responded to a house fire at 320 Howard Avenue shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When crews got there, the family was already outside the home. Officials say firefighters put out the flames in less than 20 minutes. The fire damage was contained to one story of the house, however, the home is not livable.

Investigators say the fire was accidental in nature.

The Red Cross is helping the family get back on their feet. No one was reported injured.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories