Rockford family escapes early morning house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, a Rockford family of six was awakened by the sound of a smoke alarm. They were able to get everyone out of the house before firefighters arrived.

The Rockford Fire Department said the crews who arrived to the home, in the 1600 block of Telemark Drive, found light smoke showing from the roof, and discovered a fire burning in the attic.

Fire officials say that the fire appears to be accidental, but is still under investigation.

The family will be temporarily staying with friends, as the fire caused an estimated $60,000 in damages.

No injuries were reported.

