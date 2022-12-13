ROCKFORD, ILL. (WTVO) — A Rockford family lost everything, including their pets, in a fire on November 29.

The community has come together since then to help the family get back on their feet. The Mahavong family said that they never thought something like this would happen to them, nor did they think that the community would respond in the way that they did.

“The kids are panicking because we can’t get out, and I’m pushing and pulling thinking, ‘why are you jamming,’ and all of suddenly the door just clicked and it just opened, but when that happened everything just collapsed right behind us,” said Latsamy Mahavong, wife and mother.

Mahavong said that it was like any other day, getting ready for work and the kids ready for school, but then flames and black smoke covered their whole house. They attempted to get all five of their pets out as the family tried to escape, but for did not make it.

Firefighters told Mahavong that the pets were all huddled together in their last moments, and she said that gave them a little comfort.

“The first few days of the week were the hardest. It’s hitting you that you lost everything, that you don’t have a home no more,” Mahavong said. “At first you’re thinking, ‘how do I recover, how do I even do it, like, how am I, you, get my family back to normal.'”

Since the tragic day of their house going up in flames, losing everything including their pets and almost their lives, they said that it is now important to check the smoke detectors, be prepared with a home fire escape plan and renters insurance.

They never thought that something like this would happen to them, but the amount of love and support has really made a tragic and devastating time a little easier. They can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“[I] think they were just going to be like, ‘hey, I’m going to do this. I don’t know you, but I’m going to help you,’ and that’s a lot because you didn’t think these people were just going to come up and want to help you,” Mahavong said. “You know, you’re thinking there’s no more good in the world…. there’s not just bad things in the world no more. There’s actual people that care, and we just saw that firsthand.”

Many people in the community have rallied together to help the Mahavong family with finding a new home, as well as gifting a TV, couches, mattresses, clothes and shoes. They said that the outpour of support makes them speechless.

“Gratefulness, like amazed, and just to feel like people care and they don’t even question anything. They just want to help you,” Mahavong said.

Mahavong added that while they lost everything, they gained a lot as well; friendship and understanding of what love is. This is why they have stayed in Rockford for more than 20 years, because the community cares about each other.

“But now, it’s like you’re starting to learn and be able to figure out, ‘hey, we can rebuild and start over and give them new memories,'” Mahavong said.

The Mahavong family have to start over and are still in need of basic household items. A GoFundMe has been started to help.