Rockford family left homeless after Kilburn Avenue fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford family is without a home after a Wednesday evening fire.

Fire crews were called to 2211 Kilburn Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived to the scene within three minutes and reported light smoke and fire visible from the back of the house. The fire was located in a concealed space on the second floor of the home, and was reportedly extinguished quickly.

Investigators said that the homeowners were alerted by a working smoke alarm, which allowed them and their two cats to get out safely before the fire department arrived. No one was hurt.

Damage to the house is estimated at $25,000, and it is currently unlivable. The Red Cross is helping the family with a place to stay. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental after an investigation.