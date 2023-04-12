ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Wednesday afternoon fire left a Rockford family without a home.

Fire crews were called to a house on Henrietta Avenue around 1:15 p.m.

The residents of the house saw the smoke coming from a second-floor bedroom and heard their smoke detectors sounding. They were able to get out of the building before the fire department arrived.

Firefighters found flames in a bedroom. They were able to contain the fire to that room, extinguishing the blaze within 20 minutes.

No one was hurt in the blaze. The Red Cross is helping the family with a place to stay.

The cause of the fire was deemed to be accidental, and electrical, in nature. Damage is estimated at $27,500.