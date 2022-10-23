ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford family was displaced after their home went up in flames Sunday.

Firefighters responded to a house in the 1100 block of N. Main Street around 1:24 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews arrived and found smoke coming from the front door of a home.

The fire was brought under control in 10 minutes with no injuries. The first floor of the building was condemned by the City of Rockford Building Department. There is estimated to be $25,000 in damges.

The Red Cross was able to provide support to the family. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.