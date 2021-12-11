Rockford family of 10 left without home after fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford family was left without a home after their house caught fire Saturday.

The blaze happened around 2:19 p.m. at 1423 15th Ave, according to the Rockford Fire Department. Firefighters arrived within three minutes of the call and found smoke showing from the second story of the residence. All of the occupants were outside when firefighters arrived.

Within 10 minutes of arrival, firefighters had put out the fire in two bedrooms and looked for any additional fires. No firefighters or residents were injured.

Damage to the residence was estimated at approximately $45,000. The Red Cross is reportedly assisting the ten family members that were living in the residence.

The Rockford Fire Department fire investigator is looking into the cause of the fire.