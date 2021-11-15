Rockford family recovering after car crash leaves them in critical condition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Life turned upside-down for a Rockford family last month after a car crash left two children and their mother seriously hurt.

The family is now on a long road to recovery, with stacking hospital bills and no car.

Isaiah Tregloan, the father and husband, said he lived through his worst nightmare after his entire family was in a car crash, and that they are still feeling the impacts of the crash.

“It was terrifying, getting that phone call,” Tregloan said. “That was the scariest day of my life.”

The phone call was one that Tregloan never expected, when he was told his wife and two children were in a car crash on October 7, leaving each one in critical condition.

“So I left, basically, instantly as soon as I heard that, and I was only 4 to 5 minutes away from the hospital at that point,” Tregloan said.

His wife Kalia had internal injuries and broke her leg. Four-year-old Avery suffered bruising on his lungs, but it was his six-year-old daughter, Amiya, who had the worst of the injuries; A shattered spinal bone.

“They were able to fuse them back together, she’s able to move around pretty good, which is a miracle because they said they’re surprised that she’s even able to walk,” Tregloan said.

Although his four-year-old is doing well, it is going to be a slow recovery process for his wife and daughter.

“She has to wear a body cast, I think it’s called, to support her back so it doesn’t re-injure, so I have to help her go into the bathroom,” Tregloan said. “She’s able to eat and color and be a little playful, and help her in and out of the bed.”

Tregloan is the sole provider for the family and had to step away from working in order to provide around the clock care for them, but he said he is thankful they are alive.

“They both need a lot of intensive care to be able to take care of them right now,” Tregloan said. “They’re getting closer to that point, but I’m not sure how soon it will be that I’ll be able to go back.”

Kalia and Amiya have had multiple surgeries, and they each have another one coming up. Tregloan said the recovery will take up a lot of time, but he is proud of the progress they have made so far and is looking forward to the day they make a full recovery.

Since Tregloan is not working right now, the family is going through some financial hardships, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help them.