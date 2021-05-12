Rockford family remembers 2013 shooting victim on what be his 26th birthday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Friends and family of a Rockford man gunned down in 2013 come together to keep his memory alive.

A candlelight vigil was held this evening honoring Shaquille Zackery. Wednesday would have been his 26th birthday.

Zackery was shot and killed near south Winnebago and Montague streets during a house party.

No arrests have been made in connection to the murder.

“They call it a cold case. I don’t believe in cold cases. I believe in cold-hearted people that won’t speak up, and you know you know something. Give us a little relief. We will never have closure… because our son will not be back. But, what will give us some peace of mind is if this person was punished for what he did,” said Shaquille’s mother, Innette Zackery.

If you know anything about the attack, contact Rockford Police or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories