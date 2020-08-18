Rockford family robbed at gunpoint inside their home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Last Thursday around 11:30 p.m., Rockford police officers were called to the 150 block of North 9th Street for a report of a home invasion.

When officers got to the scene, they learned that a family with two children were in their home when they heard loud knocks on their door. Officials say two adult males armed with weapons forced their way into the home.

Police say one of the suspects struck the children’s father in the head and demanded money. After searching the home, the suspects left with a large amount of cash, a purse, and a laptop.

