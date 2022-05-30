ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Shaquille Zachery was shot in killed in 2013 and his family says his murder still remains unsolved.

Shaquille was killed near Winnebago and Montague streets, while leaving a house party.

His mother, Inette Zachery, recalled talking to her son just hours before the shooting, for what would be the last time.

She said she was giving her granddaughters a bath that Saturday night, in preparation for church the next morning.

“And then, about 10 o’clock or so, I get a phone call,” she remembered. “They said somebody else’s name, so I didn’t understand at first, and then they said Shaquille had been shot and my heart just dropped.”

Speaking of life afterwards, she says some days are good and some days are bad, but she has a lot to live for.

“I got a 9-year-old granddaughter that don’t even know her father. She was 8-months-old when her father got killed, so she’s been going without a father and will have to be raised without a father,” she said.

Inette says Shaquille was a good father in the months he was alive, and said he was skilled at basketball and music.

“He was a good rapper, but it was dirty,” she recalled. “I used to tell him to clean it up a bit.”

Inette said she hopes someone will eventually step forward with some information in the case.

“I’m still hopeful. I’m going to be hopeful as long as I got breath in me,” she said.