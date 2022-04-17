ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A residential fire forces one family out of their home while they work to repair damage to their basement.

The Rockford Fire Department announced that crews responded to a fire at 3400 Gladstone Ave. shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. Five fire trucks and one ambulance were on scene.

According to the fire department, a dryer in the basement sparked the flames. No one was hurt, as officials say none of the occupants were home at the time.

The people displaced are staying with family while repairs are made. Officials say the home has minor damage.