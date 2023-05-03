ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local stateline summer tradition has now begun.

Rockford’s Edgebrook shopping center kicked of its weekly farmers market Wednesday morning. Shoppers can pick up seasonal fresh produce, flowers, plants and more.

Over 20 different vendors from all over the Midwest make the trip for the market, including one seller who comes from Wisconsin because of how fresh the produce is.

“A farmers market has to have fresh produce, and this market, for being the size it is and when we get into gardening season, I mean, it’s pretty common that six or seven people are just loaded fresh produce to choose from, lots of options,” said Ken Wunberg of Wunberg Produce. “I know every single one of the growers and farmers, and their integrity is just top notch.”

The market will be open every Wednesday until October 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.