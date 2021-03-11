Rockford father, daughter to appear on Shark Tank

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford family will be pitching their million dollar idea on ABC’s Shark Tank on Friday.

Over 45,000 entrepreneurs around the world apply to be on Shark Tank every year, and tomorrow night, a Rockford woman and her father will their chance to shine.

Lindsey Fleischhauer said had some challenges grocery shopping with a newborn baby in tow, and came up with a solution.

“When I had my first son, when he was newborn, and I was shopping with him and realized, okay, with the car seats in the shopping car, there’s no room to put groceries anywhere,” she said. “I was piling groceries on top of him. I knew there had to be a better way.”

So, she and her father, Stan Valiulis, designed and launched “Totes Babies” car seat carriers.

“She told me the problem and I thought about it,” Valiulis said. “That night, I sketched some stuff up. I looked at it and said, ‘whoa, that seems pretty good!’ I went to Home Depot and bought a curtain rod and some canvas, a staple gun, and I made one.”

The carrier holds the car seat safely in a shopping cart, while leaving room for groceries.

Fleischhauer, a Guildford grad, operates Totes Babies from her home.

“I ship the Amazon products out of my warehouse in Glendale Heights,” Valiulis said. “She packs them up and ships them by hand. No employees. We just get it done.”

While the duo has had plenty of success, there have been obstacles, too.

Fleischhauer said it’s important to believe in yourself, and never give up.

“I mean, I never thought in my wildest dreams that this would happen and we’d have such a great opportunity to share our product with the world,” she said. “So, just never give up and believe in yourself and don’t listen to naysayers. Just keep on goin’.”

Shark Tank airs on WTVO tomorrow night at 7 p.m.