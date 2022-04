ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Cassius Avery says he hasn’t seen or heard from his 3-year-old daughter, Casshae, since April 6th of 2021.

Avery says Casshae’s mom took her after someone assaulted him at a park near his Rockford home.

One year ago today, Avery filed an order of protection against the woman.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is helping in the search for Casshae.