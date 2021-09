ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were able to get an apartment fire under control in less than five minutes Sunday afternoon in Rockford.

The Rockford Fire Department responded to the fire at 2206 11th Avenue where they found smoke showing from the first floor lower apartment. Crews quickly extinguished the fire and declared the incident under control.

No one was injured and no one was displaced as a result of the incident.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.