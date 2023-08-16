ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested on Tuesday following a police search of his vehicle, according to court documents.

Jarvis Brown, 41, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon after police say they located a loaded firearm in his vehicle.

Brown was allegedly pulled over due to speeding and failing to stop at a stop sign.

Police say they searched the vehicle after smelling burnt cannabis emanating from the vehicle.

A search of Brown’s vehicle located a loaded Glock 20 10mm pistol, along with 4.8 grams of marijuana.

Brown had a prior felony conviction of robbery, according to police. He was arrested on felon in possession of a firearm.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail and held without bond.