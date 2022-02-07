Rockford felon arrested on weapons charges

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
bryttany hauger

Photo: Winnebago County Jail

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police arrested Bryttany Hauger, 32, after a gun was found in her possession during a traffic stop.

Police say officers stopped Hauger’s car at the intersection of Sandy Hollow and 20th Street at 12:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Possession of a weapon violates Hauger’s conditions of parole.

She, along with two men, was charged with holding up the Auburn Convenient Grocery, at 3205 Auburn Street, in May 2019.

She was charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

She was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories