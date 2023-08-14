ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Mark Brown, 39, for allegedly firing a shotgun across the Rock River towards Martin Park on Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to a home on Country Club Beach Drive where a man was reported to be firing a shotgun into the river toward the park, which was occupied at the time.

Officers recovered a 12-gauge shotgun, loaded revolver, and ammunition at the scene.

Brown was arrested and charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon, No Firearm Owner’s Identification, and Reckless Discharge of a Firearm.

He was booked into the Winnebago County Jail.