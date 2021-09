ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — James Peterson, 40, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for illegal possession of firearms.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Peterson, a felon, was in possession of loaded Smith & Wesson, M&P Body Guard .380-caliber semi-automatic firearm, a HS Produkt XD45 .45-caliber pistol, and a Glock Model 21 .45-caliber pistol.

Peterson faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted, along with a fine of up to $250,000.