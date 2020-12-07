Rockford felon in custody after shooting, victim in serious condition

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested 24-year-old Chiquan Edwards for allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man on Saturday.
Police say around 10:25 p.m. on December 5th, officers responded to a “shots fired” call in the 3300 block of 8th Street.
There, police say they found the victim and a car riddled with bullet holes. The man was taken to the hospital and is said to be in serious, but stable, condition.
Edwards was developed as a suspect and arrested a short time later, police said.
He was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and lodged in the Winnebago County Jail.
