Rockford felon sentenced to 2 years on weapons charges

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Dontrel Brown, 24, was sentenced to 2 years in prison on the charge of being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm, following a 2020 arrest for shooting at a Rockford Police Officer.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Brown was in possession of a 9mm pistol with an obliterated serial number.

He had been arrested in May 2020 after allegedly firing at a police officer and was apprehended after a foot chase.

“I’ll tell you right now (if you shoot at police), we will use every resource to hunt them down,” then Police Chief Dan O’Shea said at the time of Brown’s arrest. “We will not sleep. We are going into active aggressive mode to find these individuals and put them in prison where we belong.”

Brown’s sentence is to be followed by 3 years of supervised release.