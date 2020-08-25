Rockford felon wanted for shooting at Victory Tap

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police are searching for 32-year-old Marc Clarke, who allegedly shot a man at the Victory Tap during a fight on August 14th
The shooting happened just before 10:00 p.m. at the bar located at 2315 Harrison Avenue.
Investigators say that a fight broke out inside and spilled out into the parking lot. Officials say that a man was attempting to break up the fight when he was shot in the knee.
The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries.
Clarke has been charged with Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm.
Anyone with information on Clarke’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900 or leave an anonymous tip with Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.
