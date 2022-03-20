ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — People with criminal records, or who were formerly convicted felons, will soon have the chance for a second chance.

Illinois State Senator Steve Stadelman announced that the “Second Chance Summit” is back. It offers free legal help for people looking to expunge or seal criminal records. They have helped nearly 250 people in the past few years.

Stadelman said that this can help turn around someone’s life.

“Past transgressions during their youth, or they’ve gotten in trouble with the law when they were teenagers or young adult, that is really prevented them from obtaining living wage, employment, moving ahead with their professional lives and taking care of their family and friends,” Stadelman said.

This year’s summit is on Friday, May 20 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Nordlof Center, 118 N Main St. Residents can Stadelman’s website to register.